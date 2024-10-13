The modern state of the art breast screening unit in the Magnolia Centre replaces the one previously housed in a small building on nearby Clarence Street.

The change was made possible by a contribution or more than £70,000 from York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

At the official opening, Debbie Brian, Breast Imaging Unit Manager, said: “This facility will make a great difference to those offered breast screening in York. A dedicated facility in a lovely environment is perfect.

"Breast screening is such an important health care tool and is quick and easy. Our dedicated York team can support you through your screening journey from booking the appointments to getting your results.

"We are all so pleased to open this new facility to continue delivering a high-quality screening programme to the residents of York and the surrounding areas. “

“We would like to express our gratitude to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and those who have raised funds.”

Rachel Brook, head of York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We are very proud to support this new facility and are incredibly grateful to all of the supporters who made this possible.”

The service delivers screening to a population of over 90,000 clients eligible for screening on a three yearly cycle. Three mobile units now also serve the community screening at various locations across the region. The York site provides assessment and diagnosis with modern equipment, a well-staffed department and access to the latest research trials.