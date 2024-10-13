They were attending the annual Legal Service.

They were joined in the procession by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner, the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Dr Ruth Smith, the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Margaret Wells and the Sheriff of York, Ms Fiona Fitzpatrick.

The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner (wearing hat) (Image: Newsquest)

At York Minster lawyers, senior police officers and many others associated with the courts and the legal community were already seated in the nave when the judges arrived.

The annual parade from the Assembly Rooms to attend Matins in the cathedral marks the start of the legal year.

Both modern and mediaeval security measures were in place to protect those on parade and in the cathedral.

But that didn’t stop a cyclist from going straight through the parade after ignoring police trying to enforce road closed signs around the parade and keep him away from the procession. He did not disrupt it.

Soldiers with halberds outside the Assembly Rooms (Image: Newsquest)

Mediaeval soldiers with halberds mounted guard in Blake Street outside the Assembly Room before the parade as those taking part donned court robes and full wigs.

A large van was parked across the entrance to Duncombe Place to stop vehicles entering the parade route.

The van protecting the Legal Parade (Image: Newsquest)

The procession was led by the flag of North Yorkshire Police followed by two mounted police officers.

Next came the flag of York and the mediaeval soldiers.

They led the procession up Duncombe Place and into Deansgate where they turned left and mounted the steps to the cathedral’s South Door.

The two flag bearers and the halberd bearers mounted a guard of honour outside as the rest of the procession proceeded into the cathedral.

The Legal Parade at York Minster (Image: Newsquest)

Behind them at a slow pace came barristers, district judges, part-time professional judges called recorders, full-time circuit court judges including the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, High Court judges, presiding judges and appeal court judges.

Inside the cathedral, the sermon was given by The Reverend Canon Adéọlá Eleyae, Non-Residentiary Canon with responsibility for racial justice, St Paul's Cathedral, London. She was also in the parade with other clergy.

After the service, the procession returned to the Assembly Rooms by the same route.