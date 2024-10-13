No traffic has been allowed on the eastbound carriageway of the A64 between the A1 and Tadcaster since 8pm on Friday. The road will not reopen until tomorrow morning at 6am.

It is the latest in a series of closures affecting the road and Bramham junction over recent weeks and is part of an ongoing series of works on the A64 through North Yorkshire.

Before work began, National Highways said the A64 programme will be its lowest ever carbon resurfacing scheme.

A spokesman for the road organisation said: “By using innovative materials and working methods throughout the project, we estimate we can reduce the carbon footprint for this scheme's construction by around 70 per cent.”

The resurfacing was started after low carbon asphalt trials co-ordinated by the University of Nottingham and involves road surface materials with lower carbon content, a special asphalt laying methods and road markings, both of which are expected to reduce the need for maintenance, hydrotreated vegetable oil for vehicles and asphalt laying equipment, solar-powered welfare facilities for workmen on-site and special traffic cones.