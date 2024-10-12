Ex-England manager and footballer Gareth Southgate has had proposals for renovation at his late Elizabethan home, Swinsty Hall, in Timble near Harrogate approved.

The Grade I listed mansion, built around 1575, features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a library, a wine cellar, a cinema room, and 4.5 acres of manicured gardens.

The initial plans proposed a new water treatment plant and the rebuilding of a stone wall along the property boundary.

The application stated that the existing wall would be dismantled, with each stone numbered to ensure accurate replacement, aiming to enhance its stability.

Swinsty Hall, in Timble near Harrogate (Image: ESTATE AGENCY) The second part of the proposal includes the installation of a new septic tank treatment plant and the listed building permissions attached to this.

During the work, it's been highlighted that one pine tree will be felled to make way for the treatment plant.

The mansion is situated in a "picture-perfect setting", on the banks of Swinsty Reservoir and under ten miles from Harrogate town centre.

It also includes a smaller cottage within the property, adding to the extensive estate.

Despite the application only being submitted in the middle of August, they gained approval from North Yorkshire on October 2.

Plans approved at Gareth Southgate's Swintsy Hall, Harrogate

Approving the plans, North Yorkshire Council said in a planning document: "To install the package treatment plant 1 no. pine tree will be removed from the site.

Gareth Southgate (Image: PA MEDIA) "The council's arborist has not commented on the application however it is noted that the site is surrounded by large mature trees and hedging as such, it is not considered that the loss of 1 no. pine tree would greatly harm the immediate setting of the listed building.

"In addition, a section of the dry stone wall which runs around the domestic curtilage Swinsty Hall will be dismantled and re-built as part of the installation.

"It is noted that the section of wall is considered to be curtilage listed.

"The council's conservation officer noted that the works will not result in a harmful impact to the wall and consequently the setting of the Grade I listed building.

"Overall, the proposal presents no loss or significant harm to the designated heritage assets of the listed building. It would preserve the character of the building and its setting, with no adverse impact on any features of special architectural or historic interest which it possesses, in line with the guidance above."

Aside from the application at Mr Southgate's home - the former England boss ruled himself out of a return to coaching for the next year.

The 54-year-old, who resigned after losing to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, has been heavily linked as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman continues to struggle at Manchester United.

Southgate also has a close relationship with United’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth – who as Football Association technical director in 2016 was part of the selection panel that appointed him to the England job.

However, Southgate has ruled out a swift return to management.

“I won’t coach in the next year for sure, I’m certain of that,” he told the European Club Association general assembly in Athens, as reported by the BBC.

“I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.

“I’m enjoying my life, so there’s no rush. I’m fortunate that there are lots of opportunities presenting themselves.”