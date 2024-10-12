22Retroholics has opened its doors in Colliergate to those wanting vintage prints, vinyl or clothing.

Business was brisk with customers, many of them young, coming in to look at the stock and choose some for themselves.

Shopowner and businessman Clement Anderson said he was pleased with how the initial hours had gone.

Among those who visited the shop were two students, who spotted it as they were walking past and entered in search of something to decorate the walls of their student lodging.

They said everything was “cool” and they were enjoying looking through the stock.

It is the ninth shop run by Mr Anderson. He has set up similar stores in major cities around the UK, including three locations in Camden Market, after a start selling prints across the country.

As well as vintage prints, the shop sells cassette cases, light panels, t-shirts and other items. It has plans to expand which will be announced later this year.