A driver had his vehicle seized when police caught him behind the wheel after his driving licence had expired.
Officers were called to the scene of a collision late last night. When they checked the details of the drivers involved, they realised one was no longer allowed to drive legally.
The motorist's driving licence had passed its expiry date. They reported the driver for the offence of driving without a valid licence and confiscated their car.
