Darth Vader and other characters from the Star Wars franchise are among those at Knavesmire this afternoon.

They were happy to see police officers deployed to the racecourse as part of the force’s long-running Project Servator.

North Yorkshire Police have deployed officers to the racecourse as part of the long-running Project Servator when police work with local businesses, organisations and people to combat crime and terrorism.

A police spokesman said: “Project Servator deployments are highly visible and unpredictable. Officers can turn up anywhere at any time in any weather and they utilise a large range of resources including CCTV, ANPR local partners, police dogs, plain cloths (officers) and helicopters."

Officers were on the look-out for any crime or disorder and spoke to many of those at the racecourse urging them to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious.