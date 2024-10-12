Last year, City of York Council stepped in to prevent First Bus York axing late night services it said were uncommercial on routes including its No 10 route which links York, Dunnington and Stamford Bridge.

Now East Yorkshire Buses has announced it is introducing a new route, X45, linking York, Dunnington, Pocklington and Market Weighton.

The company promises that during the day it will run three buses an hour on the new route.

Stuart Fillingham, head of commercial for East Yorkshire Buses, said: "We are pleased to respond to the phenomenal growth of the X46 and X47 routes by introducing this new service, which provides buses up to every 20 minutes between Market Weighton, Pocklington, Hull Road, and York.

"We are also delighted to return to Dunnington after a long absence. Not only will customers be able to benefit from journeys to Pocklington and Market Weighton, but they will also enjoy a new hourly service to York."

Mr. Fillingham said: "We’ve worked hard to ensure where possible our new trips into Dunnington and from York follow a consistent timetable, with departures at the same time each hour. Our customers tell us they appreciate regular, easy-to-remember departure times, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both new and returning passengers on board.

“Additionally, we will be furnishing our new customers with user-friendly printed timetables to help them on their journeys."

Cllr Kate Ravilious, transport executive member for City of York Council, said; “Regular, reliable services connecting York to its surrounding towns and villages are absolutely vital to our residents and businesses, and I’m delighted to see these new and improved bus routes from East Yorkshire.

“I really encourage residents of York and the East Riding to try these services, especially over the coming months on the lead up to Christmas when our roads are at their busiest and it’s much easier to take the bus”.

Buses will start running on the X45 route from November 11 and East Yorkshire Buses will be issuing web-based and printed timetables soon.