The trio presented the Amazon Prime Video show since 2016 after leaving the BBC’s motoring programme Top Gear.

In the final instalment The Grand Tour: One For The Road, they travel to Zimbabwe to explore challenging landscapes in cars the three men have always wanted – a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag.

But was that the end?

The account 'Diddly Squat Farm (Official)', which is not an official account, posted a picture of the trip to their 63,000 members on Wednesday.

Captioned 'Another tour', Clarkson, May and Hammond could be seen standing in front of a plane looking set to take to the skies for yet another adventure.

Sadly, and despite appearances, one fan quickly pointed out that the picture was not recent, "A quick search reveals this photo was taken 2022 for the Poland tour...." they said.

The picture was taken whilst filming in Poland for the fifth season of their Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour in 2022.

Credit where credit is due. Our new pub opens tomorrow and this might sound odd but I’d like to thank Oxfordshire County Council for all their help. We couldn’t have done it so fast without you. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 22, 2024

However, the picture sparked something in fans who want their three favourite presenters to work together again, in any capacity.

One commented: "i know you 3 amigos will never make another car show together again, but i sure hope you continue to work together. There are so many things left for you to explore...Like maybe different types of aerial flying."

Another said: "Why not something about travelling".

Recommended reading:

Jeremy Clarkson on The Grand Tour: One For The Road finale

NHS issues self-isolation guidance amid surge in Covid cases

Will the Northern Lights be visible in the UK tonight?

The Grand Tour ending

Clarkson said about the end of The Grand Tour: One For The Road: “I’m not saying this in a derogatory way by any means but James has the emotions of a stone.

“He just doesn’t do emotions, so there were no tears from him. Hammond, yes.

“I was surprisingly unemotional in a weird way because I can see James and Hammond any time I want to, they’re only a phone call away, and I’m sure we will.

“And I’ve done enough of the travel, I was worn out by it.”