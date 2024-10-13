Two uninsured drivers from York have been banned from the road and a third driver fined for not paying his car tax. All were convicted and sentenced in their absence after they didn't respond to court summons.
David John Reeves, 44, of Lindsey Avenue, Acomb, was convicted at Peterlee Magistrates Court of driving without insurance in Bishop Auckland and was banned from driving for six months. He must pay a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Robert Edward Rees, 47, of The Ruddings, Wheldrake, was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates Court of not paying his car tax. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £60 back car tax and £90 prosecution costs.
Cristian Piticu, 51, of Ashford Place, Chapelfields, York, was convicted at Hull Magistrates Court of driving without insurance. He was fined £660, ordered to find a £264 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs and was banned from driving for six months.
Car-Market Ltd of Meadlands Mews, off Bad Bargain Lane, York, was convicted at Boston Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving its car when it was allegedly breaking the law in Lincolnshire. It was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £400 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.
