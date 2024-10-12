Kimberley Ridley, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing wine from a Co-op shop in York and was jailed for 14 days. She was ordered to pay £7.75 compensation.

Michael Smith, 43, of The Peasholme Centre, Fishergate, York, pleaded guilty to burglary of VPZ store, in Silver Street, York, stealing meat worth £123.60 from the Co-op in Hull Road, York and bank card fraud at Jorvik Service Station, Lawrence Street, York and was given a 12-month community order with six months’ drug rehabilitation and 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and £61.80 compensation.

Kieron Shepherd, 30, of Castlegate, Malton, and Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty using threatening words or behaviour, theft of washing tablets worth £39 from Tesco and food worth £80 from BP petrol station, theft of items worth £18.66 from Gulf Services, all in Norton, two charges of stealing cosmetics worth £25.98 from Superdrug in Scarborough one of stealing perfume worth £99.99 from TK Maxx in Scarborough, and possessing cannabis.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order with six months’ drug rehabilitation and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £289.61 compensation and a £120 fine.