Two thieves who carried out a series of raids on shops in York and North Yorkshire were among shoplifters sentenced at York Magistrates Court recently.
Kimberley Ridley, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing wine from a Co-op shop in York and was jailed for 14 days. She was ordered to pay £7.75 compensation.
Michael Smith, 43, of The Peasholme Centre, Fishergate, York, pleaded guilty to burglary of VPZ store, in Silver Street, York, stealing meat worth £123.60 from the Co-op in Hull Road, York and bank card fraud at Jorvik Service Station, Lawrence Street, York and was given a 12-month community order with six months’ drug rehabilitation and 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and £61.80 compensation.
Kieron Shepherd, 30, of Castlegate, Malton, and Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty using threatening words or behaviour, theft of washing tablets worth £39 from Tesco and food worth £80 from BP petrol station, theft of items worth £18.66 from Gulf Services, all in Norton, two charges of stealing cosmetics worth £25.98 from Superdrug in Scarborough one of stealing perfume worth £99.99 from TK Maxx in Scarborough, and possessing cannabis.
He was made subject to a 12-month community order with six months’ drug rehabilitation and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £289.61 compensation and a £120 fine.
