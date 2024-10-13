York Council’s Executive approved proposals for the Community Dementia Model which include a helpline and activities for people with the condition and their families.

Council health and social care spokesperson Cllr Lucy Steels-Walshaw said it would help avoid rising costs and ease pressure on stretched services.

It comes as almost 1,000 more people are expected to have dementia in York by 2030 compared to the amount at the start of this decade, according to council estimates.

Forecasts predict that there will be 3,860 people living with dementia in 2030 and 4,291 by 2040.

The 2040 total would be 47 per cent higher than 2020’s 2,927.

A total of 15,207 people are expected to need care in York by 2040, up from 11,380 in 2020.

A report to the council’s Executive stated the amount of people with long-term health conditions is increasing in York, with their health and care needs set to become more complex.

The Community Dementia Model includes plans for a helpline, cafés which would put on activities for people with the illness and day clubs which would give carers a respite break.

Dementia Support Advisers which are currently funded by the council would also form part of the service and Memory Support Advisers would be included.

Activities would also be put on for people with dementia and their carers to do together, such as singing for the brain.

Trainers would run sessions in communities to help people become more dementia-aware.

Brain Health Cafés providing weekly drop-in sessions for those concerned about memory loss and confusion to get help from staff and volunteers are also proposed under the plans.

The council’s executive approved putting £140,000-a-year towards the cost of the service which is set to be commissioned by the local NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB).

A council report stated it would cost £379,000-a-year, a total of £1.9 million over the five years of its proposed contract.

Health and social care spokesperson Cllr Steels-Walshaw said the service would help provide the right support at the right time and improve people’s understanding of dementia.

The executive member said: “This new service will deliver pre and post diagnosis support for dementia and their families.

“If it’s not commissioned we risk missing opportunities for early intervention, rising costs and increasing the risk for already stretched community services.”