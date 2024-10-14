Drivers told York councillors proposals for all hackney carriages to be painted black, meet the highest emissions standards and follow window tinting rules limited the availability of adapted vehicles.

York Taxi Association Secretary Alan Brewer told councillors the scarcity of vehicles resulted in one driver travelling to Portsmouth to get one while disabled groups were crying out for more.

York Council’s Taxi Licensing Manager David Cowley said wheelchair accessible vehicles that meet emissions standards would be exempt from rules requiring drivers to replace them at 10 years old.

It comes as the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee discussed the draft Hackney Carriage and Private Hire policy ahead of a decision on whether to adopt it in November.

The proposed policy also encourages the use of wheelchair accessible vehicles and electric ones over all others.

Proposed rules for taxis include requiring all hackney carriages to be painted black to distinguish them from private hire vehicles which would be barred from being so.

The colour requirement would come alongside rules requiring hackney carriages to display the council’s crest and their licensing details.

Vehicles would also have to be built to Euro VI emissions standards which almost all new sold cars have had to meet for almost 10 years.

All rear windows would have to have a minimum light transmission value of 30 per cent or above under rules on tinted windows to help passengers feel safe.

Councillors heard drivers would be offered free checks on the tint in vehicles’ windows to see if they comply with the rules.

From November, new licences for taxis will only be granted to those vehicles that meet standards on emissions and follow the rules on colour and window tinting.

Licences will not be renewed for vehicles which do not comply from November 2027, though councillors recommended pushing the date for wheelchair accessible vehicles back by a further three years.

Councillors heard drivers would only be required to replace their vehicle once it is 10 years old, provided it meets emissions standards.

Large private hire operators, those with 99 vehicles or more, will be required to have at least one adapted vehicle operational at all times.

Councillors heard Government grants were available to help drivers buy wheelchair accessible taxis built to low or zero emissions specifications.

But several drivers who spoke at the committee meeting on Tuesday, October 9 told councillors they were concerned about the cost of buying new vehicles or changing them to meet standards.

Councillors heard concerns that the ‘right to roam’, which allows drivers licensed outside of York to work in the area, could undermine efforts to enforce standards.

They also heard a Magistrates' Court had ruled in favour of a driver who challenged the council on a vehicle colour condition in 2009.

But councillors heard it was because there had not been sufficient consultation prior to the condition being imposed, with council officers stating that it did not set a legal precedent.

York Taxi Association Secretary Mr Brewer said 15 per cent of wheelchair accessible vehicles in York may have to be replaced after three years because of the rules.

The driver said: “Disabled groups are crying out for more wheelchair accessible vehicles, but one driver is already doubtful that he will renew his licence and another had to travel to Portsmouth to buy one.

“As of this morning there are 14 used wheelchair accessible vehicles nationally advertised on eBay costing between £10,000 and £20,000 that would meet colour and emissions standards.”

Driver Daniel Smith said rules on window tinting further restricted the availability of the vehicles.

He said: “Of those, only four don’t have tinted back windows, we can’t guarantee that light transmission is 30 per cent or more.

“If you have to go down to Portsmouth to buy a vehicle you can’t take a light transmission gun with you, it can cost up to £2,500 to change rear windows, that’s too much.”

Council public protection lead Matthew Boxall said the majority of the 573 people who took part in a council survey on the proposals backed rules on colour, emissions and tinting.

The officer said: “There was an extensive consultation done as part of this with a huge response.

“Age limits are designed to encourage wheelchair accessible vehicles and the cleanest, greenest vehicles.

“Best practice guidance recognises that private hire vehicles can be confused with taxis, the feedback was that 51 per cent of people agreed that hackney carriages should be black.”