This week, the Principal hotel next to York Railway Station is being renamed The Milner York, in honour of a local hero of the Second World War.

Over the years, the hotel, built in 1878, has been known as The Royal Station Hotel as well as The Royal York.

The new name shines a light on a York war hero - William Milner, a station foreman who was killed during the Baedeker raid on York of April 1942 when he entered a blazing building to obtain a box of medical supplies needed to treat casualties.

William, who was aged 42 when he died, left a widow and one child - Brenda, now aged 95.

From left - William Milner and his brothers, David, Herbert, Freddie, and father Thomas (at the back)

Brenda, who lives just outside York, has shared some family memorabilia with the hotel, which will form part of a public display in the hotel foyer.

Brenda's great cousin, Joanne Appleby, told The Press that the family was "deeply honoured" by the decision to rename the hotel after William Milner, who was affectionately known as "Uncle Billy".

Joanne said: "William was my grandma's brother - my great uncle. They grew up in Gordon Street. He was the station foreman and died in the Baedeker raids on York in 1942.

"He went into a burning building to get the first aid box. He was found clutching the first aid box."

Joanne said he was posthumously awarded the King's Commendation medal for gallantry.

A plaque in his honour already exists in York station.

Joanne said: "Every time I go to the station, I go and say 'hello' and give him a little nod."

A second plaque, commemorating William and railway policeman Robert W Smith, who also lost his life during that fateful night, was erected at the station in 2022 to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Baedeker raid on York.

New plaque that was unveiled in 2022 in honour of William Milner at York Station

Joanne said the family thought it was "amazing" when the original plaque was put up in William's memory - and added that surviving family members been totally blown away at the decision to rename one of the city's best and most historic hotels after William.

William had already had a heroic life before his death in 1942 - he had enlisted into the Navy aged 16 in order to fight in the First World War. He had also been a member of St John's Ambulance.

Joanne told The Press: "It's all pretty amazing. The family is so proud. My grandma would be so proud. It is a great part of our family history.

"It is a great honour for him and it is great that Aunty Brenda is here to see her father being honoured in this way."

Baedeker raid fact file

In just under two hours, in the early hours of April 29, 1942, more than 100 people were killed, hundreds were injured and more than 9,000 buildings in the city were damaged.

York was one of four cathedral cities bombed after the Luftwaffe, angered by RAF attacks on the German city of Lubeck a month before, used a Baedeker guidebook to select historic targets in England.

The so-called Baedeker raids saw the Luftwaffe bombard strategic targets including the railway station.

The night is often described as the 'worst night in York's modern history'.

The air raids began to sound at 2.42am in the early hours of April 29, 1942.

For the next two hours, bombs rained down on York. Estimates of the number of casualties still vary. But by the time the bombing was over, as many as 115 people were dead or dying. Six were German Luftwaffe - but the rest were mostly ordinary York men, women and children.

A terrible toll was taken on York's buildings, too. Several schools were hit, as were the Guildhall, St Martin’s Church on Coney Street, the Bar Convent - and York Railway Station.

William Milner remembered

Joanne Appleby, right, with her sister Lois, by the memorial plaque to their great uncle William Milner at York Railway Station. Picture supplied

The text on the original station plaque reads:

"In memory of William Milner – born 1900, died 1942.

Station Foreman William Milner, a keen member of the LNER First-Aid Movement, gave his life in an attempt to obtain a box of medical supplies, urgently needed for treating air-raid casualties. He entered a blazing building near this site at the height of the attack on 29 April 1942 which caused extensive damage to the station. When his body was found, he was still holding the box of first-aid equipment. Mr Milner was posthumously awarded the King’s Commendation for Gallantry."

In 2022 a second plaque was unveiled to station foreman William Milner, 42, and 64-year-old railway policeman Robert William Smith who both lost their lives during the Baedeker raid.