Officers are appealing for information about the incident which happened at the junction of Gillygate and Bootham at 12.30pm on Thursday (October 10).

North Yorkshire Police said the victim ran from the scene and appeared uninjured.

“The suspect then got in a car containing another man and the vehicle drove off,” a force spokesperson said.

“Just over half an hour later, at 1.04pm, officers from our Specialist Operations team had traced the vehicle and intercepted it in the Seacroft area of Leeds.

“The occupants, a 17-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man, both from Leeds were arrested and taken into police custody.

“The vehicle was recovered and officers found large knife and suspected cannabis paraphernalia inside.”

Police are appealing for the following people to get in touch:

The victim who ran from the scene

Any witnesses who saw the incident unfold, or the victim running away

Any businesses or residents who may have captured the incident or victim on CCTV or doorbell cameras

Any passing motorists who may have captured the incident or the victim running away on their dashcam

Anyone with information or video footage that could help is asked to email peter.maw@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for York Investigation Hub.

Quote police reference number 12240184854 when passing information.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.