The broadcaster said that the programmes would be available to watch earlier than usual online.

The two shows will both be available to stream from 7am on the day of their scheduled broadcast.

New episodes of Emmerdale and Corrie will be available to watch in the brand-new soap category on ITVX. These changes are set to take place from Monday, October 14.

Currently, episodes of the BBC soap EastEnders are available to stream from 6am on iPlayer.

Earlier streaming times for Coronation Street and Emmerdale 'great news for soap fans'





According to The Sun, ITV Channels' managing director Craig Morris said: “The positive response when we made the soaps available at 7am during The Euros and the Olympics this year shows that audiences want to choose when to watch their favourite Soap, and the new dedicated destination on ITVX is a fitting home for the Nation’s biggest and best-continuing dramas.

"Now you can choose when to enjoy your daily dose of drama - whether during the morning commute, over lunch or at a time that suits you each evening.”

Recommended Reading:

'Vibrant' Coronation Street star Cheryl Murray dies at the age of 71

Corrie's Sue Cleaver shares how she found long-lost birth mum through her co-star

Coronation Street's former boss and current Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV, Iain MacLeod said: "This is great news for soap fans!

"Having the ability to catch your favourite show at a time that suits you fits perfectly with people’s busy days and flexible lives.

"And who doesn’t love the idea of watching the latest Dingle drama in the Dales or calamity on the Cobbles on the tram to work, or over a brew after dropping the kids at school?

"As a soap nerd, I should also say that the new soap page is an absolute treat. It’s a one-stop shop for fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale and it will now be so easy to enjoy your favourite shows, and delve into their illustrious histories and beyond.”