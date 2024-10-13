The awards celebrate leadership talent, success and achievement across all industry sectors, with the Start-up and Young Director category focusing on founders or start-ups that have successfully identified a market opportunity, and executed a business model to capitalise on it within the first three years of trading.

Bethan founded Open Velocity in 2022, and has over 13 years of marketing experience, and has a strong track record of developing and implementing marketing strategies in the highly competitive B2B SaaS and technology sectors. Bethan is also a regular speaker at international conferences, as well as host of podcast The Brave.

This win follows Bethan’s nomination for the Prolific North Marketing Awards in the Prolific Marketer of the Year category, the winner of which will be announced later this month. This continued recognition of Bethan’s achievements with Open Velocity confirms her commitment to delivering top results for her clients.

The awards are held in association with University College Birmingham, and the awards ceremony was hosted at The Grand Hotel, Birmingham, on Friday October 4.

Bethan said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as the Start-up and Young Director of the Year by the IoD.”

“When I started Open Velocity in the middle of the pandemic, I had no idea if it would work or where the journey would take us.

“Three years on, we have an amazing team and thriving business that has grown consistently year-on-year.

“A huge thank you to the team and all the clients who have trusted us to help their businesses grow too.”