WE'VE all heard of the Sheriff of Nottingham whose clutches Robin Hood managed to evade. But did you know that York had its own Sheriffs?

Originally there were two, in fact. In the Middle Ages these were elected by the Mayor, Aldermen and Councillors on September 21 each year.

The Sheriffs’ duties included collecting and paying the fee farm rent to the King and enforcing the assizes of bread and ale. They also had to make sure justice was done to rich and poor alike through the city courts.

According to a decree of 1419 the Sheriffs walked through the city behind their Sergeant-at-Mace who was responsible for making summonses and arrests and were protected from behind by an ‘honest servant’.

The Sheriff was also expected to organise a feast every year for the city’s dignitaries and a further dinner nearer Christmas at the Mayor’s ‘Riding’. The Sheriff even had his own prison known as the Sheriff’s Kidcote, located on Ouse Bridge, where he could send felons and miscreants. Historically, you couldn’t refuse the office of Sheriff if it was offered to you. If you did, you were liable to pay a fine of £100. I didn’t inquire whether this particular tradition is upheld. Perhaps not.

Well, that was the history. Today the city of York still has one Sheriff, chosen by the incoming Lord Mayor, and it’s largely a ceremonial role.

The office of the Sheriff of York is the oldest in the country and the Sheriff is still the Sovereign’s representative in the city.

The Sheriff of York plays an important part, along with the Lord Mayor of the city, in raising money for charities. Last month Darren Greenwood reported here in The Press on the Assize of Ale that was held on September 21. This was originally the date when the Sheriff of York was duly elected, though nowadays York Sheriffs are appointed in May. Once elected, the Sheriff wears a scarlet robe and chain of office and distinctive black bicorn hat.

This year the Shepherd Group Brass Band played a miscellany of popular tunes while tourists, residents and a group of volunteers, some dressed in medieval costumes, gathered in St Helen’s Square. Just after 2pm the current Sheriff, Fiona Fitzpatrick appeared at the door of The Mansion House alongside the Lord Mayor, Margaret Wells, and read the proclamation announcing that she would visit pubs in York to test the quality of the ale. Two groups of volunteers then set off, one headed by the current Sheriff and the other led by former Sheriff Verna Campbell, to visit four pubs in the city where further proclamations were read. The Sheriff-leaders then pronounced the beer to be of good quality and the charity bucket was duly passed round to collect donations.

Another custom unique to York is the tradition of the Sheriff’s Army. Once a year, usually in April, a group of townspeople are urged to join the Sheriff to patrol the city walls to check that they are safe and in good order. Chris Cullwick, a former Lord Mayor, explained that originally this tradition, known as the Sheriff’s Army, would have checked the walls to inspect the defences and make sure they were sound enough to protect the city against invaders. Chris told me that this tradition had been revived in recent years by the late Brian Watson, a former Lord Mayor.

Reliving all this history reminded me of the story that that no criminal charges can be brought against someone who killed a kilted Scotsman with a bow and arrow within the city walls. It’s one of those ancient legal curiosities that are still technically on the statute book and have never been formally repealed. Anyway, you won’t get away with it these days, so Scottish kilt wearers in York now have nothing to fear.

The third tradition upheld in present-day York is the Sheriff’s Riding. The Sheriffs of England and Wales website explains that it’s a blend of two traditions: the ‘Sheriff’s Ride’ and ‘Yulegirthol’. The Sheriff’s Ride originally took place in November and is mentioned in records dating to 1429, though it’s believed to be much older. Yulegirthol marked the start of Yule on December 21 which is the date of the winter solstice and St Thomas’s Day. On this day, the Sheriff would process to the various Bars (gates) of the city accompanied by the York Waits (a medieval band) and the York Guards. At each Bar the Sheriff would read proclamations containing the bye-laws of the city.

Nowadays, the Sheriff still processes to Micklegate Bar, Bootham Bar and Monk Bar accompanied by the present-day York Waits and horn-blowers. Former York Sheriff, Verna Campbell, told me that she had to read a proclamation allowing ‘whores, dice players and other unthrifty folk’ to enter the city for the twelve days of Christmas. ‘Stockmen, however, were not allowed to enter,” she added.

These traditions are a valuable link to York’s past and present sense of community, and it’s good that they’re continued, especially in the recent economic climate when so many civic traditions have been pared back. Today, they play an active role in support of local and national charities. And they’re a bit of fun! Long may they flourish!

