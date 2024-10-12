Johnsons Nurseries Ltd has launched a new series of Plant Health Training Sessions, reinforcing its commitment to biosecurity standards and maintaining its Plant Healthy Certification.

The century-old nursery is a leader in the horticultural industry and is furthering its dedication to plant health and biosecurity by launching a series of training sessions designed to protect against destructive plant pests and diseases.

The sessions, run by Cattal manager Tom Watkins from September to December, are aimed at employees who work directly with plants, helping to strengthen the company’s ability to maintain its Plant Healthy Certification and safeguard the broader industry.

As a Plant Healthy Certified business, Johnsons says it is committed to adhering to the highest biosecurity standards.

These training sessions, it says, are a crucial part of that commitment, ensuring that staff members are well-equipped to identify, understand, and report any potential plant health issues. This proactive approach helps reduce the risk of introducing or spreading harmful pests and diseases, a key responsibility for the company.

Johnsons says the training will cover crucial areas such as identifying early signs of plant health issues, understanding the impact of common and notifiable pests and diseases, and the necessary steps for effective reporting and prevention. Participants will leave the sessions with the knowledge to protect the biosecurity of both Johnsons’ stock and the industry at large.

By investing in training, Johnsons says it is reinforcing its commitment to producing healthy plants and maintaining its strong reputation for quality and care within the horticultural community.

Johnsons commercial and business manager Jonathan Whittemore said: “Being Plant Healthy Certified is a great honour, but it also comes with responsibility.

“These training sessions are designed to give our team the knowledge they need to help protect the integrity of the plants we grow and trade.

“By working together, we can ensure that our high standards are upheld, benefiting not only our business but the entire horticultural sector.”