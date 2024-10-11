From November 16 to January 5, visitors can step back in time on Kirkgate, the museum’s Victorian street, and experience a traditional festive atmosphere.

The street will be adorned with seasonal items and festive greenery from the museum’s collection.

The museum promises 'immersive experiences, perfect for children of all ages', including a chance to create their own decorations and storytelling sessions from Storycraft Theatre.

Adults can also participate in craft workshops such as wreath making, though these carry an additional charge.

Victorian Carol singers will provide traditional musical entertainment on Mondays, along with performances from The Ran Tanners.

For those looking to meet Father Christmas, he’ll be wandering the snow-covered cobbles in traditional green attire on Saturdays and selected weekdays, as well as on Christmas Eve.

Returning for another year, Scrooge will perform on selected dates in November and December.

The Victorian Street will serve as the backdrop for Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol.

Special performances for schools and an exclusive after-hours event are also on the agenda, with details available on the museum’s website.

For those seeking a quieter Christmas experience, the museum will hold ‘quiet afternoons’ on November 19 and December 10.

Tales from the Trail, fun stories for visitors, will take place on 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 December

Some events and activities carry an additional charge and must be booked in advance.

These include An Evening with Ebenezer Scrooge on December 17 and 18, a lino-printing Christmas cards workshop on November 30, a wreath-making workshop on December 7, and a lino-printing Christmas wrapping paper workshop on December 14.

The museum invites everyone to make more of Christmas this year with this specially crafted programme, providing entertainment for families and visitors throughout the festive season.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.