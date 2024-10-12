Alison Platt launched Lilly Rose spray tanning in June 2021 after having her daughter Lilly and deciding not to go back to work full-time in York. She works from home full-time, running the business around Lilly.

Alison said: “Owning my own spray tanning business has always been a dream of mine but unfortunately it was never the right time.

“I provide full body spray tans using all sienna x products ( I am also a brand ambassador for sienna x). I always go the extra mile with each and every one of my clients, making sure they have the correct prep and aftercare information and always follow up to ensure they are happy etc with the tan."

Alison is level 1 and level 2 trained to use the Sienna X range.

She added: “A huge achievement of mine is that I have tanned 54 brides to date this year. Yes, 54 brides have chosen me to tan them for their special day."

The results will be announced in Manchester on November 9.