Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, will be hosting its annual autumn festival over the weekend of October 19 and 20.

The National Trust property will be decorated to celebrate the season, and visitors will be able to join the garden team for garden tours and apple juicing demonstrations, as well as participate in autumn-themed crafts.

The programming and partnerships officer at Nunnington Hall, Elena Leyshon, said: "We're delighted that our annual Autumn Festival will be returning to Nunnington Hall this year.

"Visitors can explore the hall decorated for autumn and join our garden team on orchard and wildlife tours, and live apple juicing demonstrations.

"We'll have a range of local makers and creators demonstrating and selling their work, from willow weaving to felting.

"There will also be some delicious autumnal treats in the tearoom to enjoy, so come along and enjoy a sweet treat in our tearoom and celebrate the best of the autumnal season with us."

Visitors will also have the chance to view A Yorkshire Year, an art exhibition by Yorkshire artists Robert Dutton and Andrew Moodie.

The exhibition is inspired by the county of Yorkshire and will be open to visitors over the festival weekend.

Nunnington Hall will be open for the festival from 10.30am to 5pm each day, with the last entry at 4.15pm.

No booking is required, and normal property admission applies, with free admission for National Trust members and under-fives.