But put your mind at rest with the Elmbank Hotel, based at the Mount, which earlier this summer became part of the Hilton Hotel chain.

This followed a multi-million refurbishment, to allow for the arrival of a new brand of hotel to the city.

To give it its full title, the Elmbank York, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is bursting with character, quirkiness and history, located in one of the leafier and pricier parts of York.

RECOMMENDED READING:

It overlooks the Knavesmire Strays so is very close to the racecourse and the delights of the city centre are but a short walk away.

Now, I was offered the opportunity to review the delights of this 63-bed boutique hotel, situated in a 19th century Art Nouveau Mansion. It also comes with its Leetham’s Brasserie and Peacock Bar.

Parking was ample (£10 a night) and I was able to take a last spot in a small car park just over the road from the hotel entrance. There is further reserved hotel parking nearby and if you are unlucky, street parking too, which is fine if you are up and off by 9am.

A King Lodge Junior Suite (Image: Pic supplied)

After a warm welcome into the hotel, you are greeted by the splendour of the most magnificent wood panelling on the walls.

What is said to be UK’s finest Art Nouveau collections, with stained glass, murals, and detailed stencils, was certainly a sight to enjoy.

Then, it was upstairs to my bedroom, up some admittedly creaky stairs, and to the room, where a most comfortable king-sized awaited.

It was spacious and featured a large flat screen tv and a kidney shaped office desk.

The bathroom was sparklingly clean and gleaming, with a most distinctive blue tiling that I loved. Yes, the towels were extremely white and fluffy.

Overall, the impression was one of classical elegance and heritage, very pleasing.

After a rest and a bottle of the supplied and extremely welcome sparkling Harrogate mineral water, it was back downstairs for dinner.

I saw the bar, which looked lovely and then it was to the restaurant, where I was greeted by friendly staff and seated by what looked like it will be a living flame gas fire when switched on. But the room was warm enough anyway.

The stained-glass window at the other side of the restaurant was magnificent.

Middle-of-the road music played, not too loud, and was fine for all tastes.

I ordered a bottle of Argentinian Malbec (£30.95), which was smooth, with plenty of body and highly delicious.

(Image: Pic supplied)

I started off with the smoked duck parfait, featuring chicken liver, smoked duck parfait (£8.95), caramelised red onion and chutney on focaccia crisp breads.

Very smooth and rich, with added slices of duck, which made for a most enjoyable and flavoursome starter.

Other options included a heritage carrot salad (£8.95), Tom Yum soup (£7), a king prawn cocktail (£13.95) and chicken yakitori (£8.95), highlighting a variety of influences.

My mains were the chicken schnitzel (£17.95), which featured lemon and oregano chicken schnitzel, with fried hens egg, capers, and hand cut chips.

There were plenty of other options too, ranging from salmon to fish and chips (£18.50) shepherd’s pie (£19-50).

Not sure about the egg, but I did enjoy it, the chicken was cut thick and generous in portion, cooked beautifully, and the chips were excellent, among the best in York.

A cosy and elegant lounge area (Image: Pic supplied)

As I keep saying, I am not the pig I used to be and I reluctantly had to leave a few chips to allow room for dessert.

I settled for the white chocolate mousse (£10.95), which came with a strawberry and a pistachio. It was a superb relatively light way to finish off an excellent meal in the most magnificent surroundings, with friendly and efficient staff.

Other options included a cheese selection (£13.95), sticky toffee pudding (£8.95) and glazed pineapple (£8.95).

I left feeling quite stuffed and content and looking around, others too were leaving clean plates and having a look of deep satisfaction.

It wasn’t even 9pm, but I went to bed and soon fell asleep. The surroundings were peaceful, with no passing traffic. I slept well and was up shortly after 7am.

The shower was hot and came with a range of toiletries in their eco-friendly large containers.

I went downstairs for breakfast, which was a buffet with more than enough choice. I enjoyed a croissant with butter and jam, followed by the usual Full English.

The bacon was tasty, the herby sausages were great too. I enjoyed the large mushrooms and the scrambled egg. If only it could have been a little warmer, which is often the case with buffets. I finished off with some fruit.

Then it was back upstairs to WFH (work from hotel) and the wifi was working beautifully. There was the desk, but I remained on the bed.

Soon it was time to depart after a most enjoyable stay at one of the classier and elegant of York hotels.

TripAdvisor gives four stars out of five, ranking the Elmbank York, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 22nd out of 54 York hotels. Google gives 4.1 stars.

It offers packages, has special offers and there’s a range of stays and dinners for Christmas and the New Year. There’s afternoon teas or you can simply just dine at the restaurant.

Whatever you decide you will love. I certainly did. Indeed, I am sure the superstar and heiress herself, Paris Hilton, would also approve!

For details go to: Instagram: @elmbankhotel

Hotel website: www.elmbankhotel.com