The family-owned St Helen’s Farm Dairy at Seaton Ross, between York and Market Weighton, has launched a milk with double the usual protein.

SuperNutrio is a new, high-protein, high-calcium cow’s milk product, made from a patent-pending process which sees two litres of cow’s milk filtered and concentrated into one.

The product, which promises to revolutionize the dairy sector, has zero additives, preservatives or artificial flavourings. It has twice the protein and 80% more calcium than standard milk.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The farm says SuperNutrio has been developed to target both a fitness audience, as well as families with young children, and the older generation who are looking to increase their protein intake naturally for health purposes, whilst getting important added calcium into their everyday diet.

The launch comes as data from Global Web Index shows that 44% of fitness enthusiasts say they actively look for high-protein products. Meanwhile 46% of parents to young children say they want natural products, and 35% of older women are interested in nutritional value of products.

Bill Randles, Managing Director at SuperNutrio, said: “This is a really exciting launch for a sector which has, for a long time, seen very little innovation. While there have been huge developments in new milk alternatives, the cow’s milk industry has, in comparison, remained relatively stagnant.

The new extension at St Helen's Farm (Image: Pic supplied)

“However, our research tells us that there’s a gap in the market for those who are looking to increase their protein intake, but without the addition of any artificial flavourings, additives or preservatives.”

“That’s why we’ve invested in our new, patent-pending process which allows us to filter and concentrate two litres of cow’s milk into one, to offer a delicious, creamy milk with double the protein, 80% more calcium, and absolutely zero nasties.”

To help deliver the new product, a new 875sq/m extension will provide additional packaging and refrigeration space at the front of the production site, as well as two new raised loading bays.

Steve Swallow, construction manager of CambridgeHOK, who built the extension, said: “This is quite a significant site expansion for this business and we were delighted to be selected for the project.

“When complete the business will have significantly larger production to accommodate their new SuperNutrio brand, storage and cooling areas, and better access for customers through the two new loading bays, helping it to grow what is already a very impressive operation and successful business.”

SuperNutrio is available in 1 litre whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed milk variants in Sainsbury’s stores across the country. It will be launching in Tesco stores nationwide in mid-October at a special introductory price of £2 (RRP £2.49).