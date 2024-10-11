Eighteen days after his driving killed Greg Newcombe, Cameron Guy Ward, 30, made a claim on the policy that he had set up as others tended to the dying motorcyclist, said Eddison Flint, prosecuting.

Ward claimed the collision had happened at 2.42pm. But an eyewitness to the crash had made a 999 call at 2.33pm and the policy had started at 2.35pm.

Driving a Ford Fiesta, Ward had pulled out into the path of Mr Newcombe’s Harley Davidson bike which was clearly visible to the car immediately behind Ward.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike. After the crash, Ward went across to where he was lying and tried to assist him. But then he moved away from him for some minutes. He looked very pale and shaken.

Mr Newcombe was declared dead at the scene, despite the efforts of doctors and paramedics from Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said Mr Flint. Medical staff tried to resuscitate him for 20 minutes.

Greg Newcombe (Image: NORTH YORKSHIRE POLICE)

Mr Newcombe’s younger brother told York Crown Court: “Finding out the actions of the driver following the accident have made it much harder to come to terms with knowing someone could so quickly think about their own life, and lie for their own gain, with such little regard for Greg’s life. Greg would be so disappointed his life ended this way.”

The mother of the 26-year-old victim said: “There are no words to describe the enormous void and loss that has been created. There have been many hours of tears and deep sorrow. Believe me when I say that heartache is truly a physical pain breaking you apart.

“He had everything stolen from him - his life, his future. Those are the greatest possessions anyone has, and they were stolen from him in the blink of an eye through carelessness.”

Cameron Guy Ward (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Ward, of Oak Drive, Sowerby near Thirsk, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, causing death by uninsured driving and perverting the course of justice by claiming he had insurance in force at the time of the collision when he had not.

He had three penalty points on his licence at the time of his collision for speeding and six more pending because he had failed to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly committed a traffic offence.

He was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for 18 months. Judge Simon Hickey said Ward had to go to jail because of his actions regarding his insurance.

Sean Smith, defending, said: “Not a day goes past that this defendant doesn’t relive this accident.”

Ward had had mental health problems for a “significant period of time” and had had a specialist report prepared about it.

Family members had health problems that meant he had caring responsibilities, and he was hoping to set up his own business as a self-employed handyman.

Mr Flint said Ward drove east along Sink Lane to its junction with the A684 north of Bedale in sunny weather on Sunday July 10, 2022. He failed to see Mr Newcombe approaching along the main road from his right and pulled out in front of him.

The view of the A684 to the right from Sink Lane (Image: Google Street View) Mr Newcombe was a professional HGV driver.

Ward claimed to police he had been dazzled by the sun, but police checks proved that was impossible because of the sun’s position at the time. He then said he thought his car’s A pillar on the side of the windscreen had blocked his view of the motorcycle.