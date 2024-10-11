Poppies knitted and crocheted by the late Jenny Harris and her friends in Stamford Bridge have been donated by her family to the Royal British Legion.

Jenny lived with her husband Alb in Stamford Bridge for 13 years and before that, ran Jenny’s Curtain Gallery in Bishopthorpe at the same time she and Alb were publicans at the Marcia Inn in the York village.

She was also organiser of the summer fair in the East Yorkshire village for many years, which raised funds for local and national charities.

She sadly passed away in May of this year.

Alb said: “There must be two or three hundred poppies in total.

“In Jenny’s later years when she needed to spend more time off her feet she started making woollen toys too, some of which were also donated to various charities.

“She would knit and crochet in the house with her friends, and was always involved in charitable work and fundraising.”

Alb said whenever there were Remembrance Day commemorations in Stamford Bridge the knitted symbols of the Royal British Legion would appear on the walls outside Saint John the Baptist church in Church Road.

Gordon Peel, Royal British Legion’s appeal organiser for Stamford Bridge and Dunnington districts accepted the poppies on behalf of the charity when Alb and his son Ali dropped them off.

Gordon said this year’s Remembrance Day parade in Stamford Bridge on November 10 will be led by the band of York Air Cadet band and include uniformed youngsters from the village and surrounding areas.