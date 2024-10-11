Victoria, who is 34-years-old, was last seen at her home address at 9am on Monday 30 September.

A police spokesperson said: "Our approach is to carry out thorough and systematic searches of the area where Victoria was last seen and from where we recovered her belongings with a focus on the River Derwent.

"Officers from the Underwater Search Team will continue to use specialist equipment this weekend as they tactically scour the murky river water. On land, our Operational Support Unit will search areas close to the river for further clues which may lead us to finding Victoria.

"In addition to the visible searches, a team of officers will continue to follow up on sightings, review CCTV and speak to key witnesses."

Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey said: “We will continue to make every effort to find Victoria and a have a dedicated team that are working solely on this missing person search.

“As every day goes on it brings further heartache for Victoria’s family and we will continue to work closely with them. The support which the community of Malton and Norton have shown is uplifting and has helped provide some form of comfort to those who are close to Victoria at this difficult time. “I would reiterate our previous appeals for information. Any relevant information, no matter how insignificant it might be, may help our enquiries. If you can help, please speak with an officer, or contact us on 101.”