Major York employer Aviva has teamed up with local charities St Nicks and York Cares to create the ecosystem alongside North Street Gardens.

The pontoon-like structure will help improve water quality and increase biodiversity and vegetation in the river, which will attract wildlife that live in and on the Ouse.

By introducing more natural wetland habitats, aquatic life will be encouraged to feed and shelter around the structure, as well as giving birds a place to rest and nest.

The structure will be built and maintained by Biomatrix, a leading ecological technology company who have launched thousands of similar structures into water ways globally.

Made from recycled, non-toxic materials, the ecosystem’s islands create multiple layers to support a greater range of biodiversity.

Above the water, native plant species can create habitats and nesting areas.

Below the water, a micro-wilderness of plant roots will naturally cleanse the water.

The ecosystem, measuring 16m by 2.4m, will be anchored to the riverbed and will rise and fall in line with water levels.

It can be repaired, will last over 20 years, and its modular construction means it can me added to and reconfigured. The plan is it will grow over time.

The project brings together representatives and volunteers from organisations across the city, as part of York Cares’ Big Community Challenge. Volunteers from Aviva, St Nicks and York Cares will help Biomatrix to assemble and plant the ecosystem.

Aviva Community Impact Manager Holly Hennell said: “Aviva are committed to supporting local environmental initiatives that help boost sustainability for our community to help them get ready for the future.

“Our Aviva colleagues will be using their volunteering hours to plant and launch the ecosystem into the river, and we’re looking forward to watching the structure spring into life in the future.”

Jonathan Dent from St Nicks said: “It’s so rewarding to be part of this amazing project to encourage a thriving wetland environment on the River Ouse.

“This is the culmination of months of planning and hard work from many York organisations to help restore ecological function on our rivers, which means the local community can experience and enjoy wildlife on their doorsteps for generations to come.”

Ellen Spurge from Biomatrix, added: “We are thrilled to be working with St Nicks and Aviva to bring this project to fruition in York for the local community for years to come.

“As well as all of the ecological benefits, the island will bring amenity to the local people and one of the best elements of any project installation is being able to see the delight on the volunteer’s faces when they help to assemble and plant the islands, making a sustainable platform for future generations of York to build upon.”