North Yorkshire Police said there was a verbal altercation between two women at around 2pm on Tuesday, October 8 in the Tesco superstore in Westwood, Scarborough.

A force spokesperson said: “A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the matter and has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

“We’re particularly appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard the altercation.”

North Yorkshire Police said anyone with information that could help its investigation can email mimi.gravestock1@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help its investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 727 Gravestock or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240183603 when passing on information.