A WAREHOUSE conversion in a sought-after York suburb has come onto the market.
The unusual four-bed property called The Warehouse in Sandringham Street in Fishergate is for sale with Prime Residential for £750,000 who say it is a 'striking contemporary warehouse conversion' nestled in a row of terraces.
Originally a warehouse serving the former York Beer and Wine shop, the period building has been re-purposed and cleverly designed to provide a stunning home in one of York's favourite riverside streets.
The award-winning builder has delivered some of York's most standout homes including The Black House in Heslington Lane, Zero House in Clifton and 125 Tadcaster Road.
Will Hirst, marketing director for Prime Residential, said: "This is a bespoke conversion developed with a mixture of style and practicality.
"Originally a warehouse, it has been meticulously transformed into a bespoke living space which resides in a great location offering riverside walks into the city centre.
"A rare occurrence for the York market, this property is a statement of individualism and inventiveness and I would love to live here."
Set over three floors, there are walled gardens, an open plan living space as well four bedrooms, the master bedroom has an ensuite shower room and the house has a stylish family bathroom.
The property also benefits from a 10 year warranty and is 'as new' with complete re-wiring/re-plumbing, re-plastering, bespoke windows and all new interiors including kitchen and bathrooms.
