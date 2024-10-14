The popular Indian dish has become much-loved by Brits, with curry recipes on these shores dating back to the 18th century.

And in York there is a rich selection of curry houses to sample some of the best on offer.

The Press wants to celebrate these places and highlight the best of the best in the city.

You can make a nomination by clicking here.

After nominations have been received, Press readers will be given the chance to vote for who they think should be given the title of York’s Best Curry House from our shortlist.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “York’s curry houses are well-loved in the city’s community – and we want to celebrate the hard work of the people behind them.

“Whether it be your ideal place for a quiet meal or your go to for meeting friends and loved ones, we want to hear your favourite.

“These places have become loved by generations, so don’t miss out on the chance to nominate the one you feel should be crowned York’s best.”