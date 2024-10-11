North Yorkshire Police said it is appealing for information about the altercation in Stainsacre Lane near Whitby around 6.30pm on October 10.

A force spokesperson said: “It involved two young males, one with a bicycle and one with a scooter.

“We’re particularly appealing for information about the suspect in this incident, who is a teenage male and was wearing full black clothing, along with a black rucksack, glasses and had a black bicycle.”

North Yorkshire Police said anyone with information that could help its investigation can email george.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC441 Mason.

Alternatively, the force said you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240185159 when passing on information.