The county's police has issued this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a purse theft at a Scarborough amusement arcade.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at Gilly's Amusements, Foreshore Road at 1.45pm on Wednesday, September 4.

"A purse containing cash which had been accidentally dropped onto the floor by the victim was stolen.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1488 Jo Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240161168 when passing on information.