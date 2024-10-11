Items were stolen from a wooden outbuilding in Norton, near Malton, on September 23.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened at about 4.25am in Church Street.

A force spokesperson urged anyone who recognised the men to get in touch, saying: “We need to speak to these men, as we believe they may have information that could help our investigation.

“Please contact us if you recognise either of the men pictured on CCTV.”

Those who can help are asked to email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote police reference number 12240173680 when passing on information.