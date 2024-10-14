As reported in The Press, Earswick Parish Council planned to dig up the hawthorn hedge in Strensall Road on safety grounds claiming the footpath next to it needed to be widened - but met with opposition from angry residents who set up a petition.

Gill Bradley, whose property has a boundary with the hedge and said it was a home for nesting birds and pollinators, received a letter in July from the parish council informing her of its original intentions and said at the time she was ‘baffled’ by the plans.

Earswick Parish Council said it had received several complaints about the narrowness of the footpath - photographed here in July 2024 (Image: Supplied) (Image: Supplied) The letter said the council had received ‘several complaints about the narrowness of the footpath’ next to the hedge, ‘near misses’ with passing traffic and one incident of ‘someone being hit by a wing mirror of a passing vehicle’.

The hedgerow has been the subject of previous safety claims.

Now, City of York Council has confirmed its maintenance responsibilities for the hedge, which is next to an “adopted highway”.

Officials at the parish council said the hedge will not be removed and parish council documents propose it should engage in dialogue with City of York Council over new crossing measures allowing for the widening of Strensall Road by the removal of double-hatched road markings in the vicinity and its consideration of new traffic controls.

Gill Bradley spoke at a September 9 parish council meeting attended by 25 members of the public, according to the minutes, about the ancient hedgerow which abuts her property.

Receiving news of its reprieve she said: “That is the simple answer.

“Why has it taken this pantomime? One moment they want to get rid of the hedgerow and now they are saving it.

“I think it’s great that the issue came to the front of the City of York Council department’s mind, that they’ve taken notice and I’m very grateful that the action has been taken.”

'City of York Council will seek to retain the hedge'





Minutes from that parish council meeting said Councillor Sian Wiseman proposed that “in the first instance the Parish Council approve the hard cutback of the hedge at a cost of £2,800 + VAT and if this does not significantly improve the safety of pedestrians or any contractors, approval for the parish council to remove the hedge.”

James Gilchrist, director of environment, transport and planning at City of York Council, said: “Earswick Parish Council has historically maintained this hedge.

“City of York Council is ultimately responsible for the maintenance of the hedge, as it is in the adopted highway.

“We are due to meet the parish council, to agree an ongoing maintenance plan with them.

“City of York Council will seek to retain the hedge.

“At this time we have no plans to review the width of the footpath at the site of the hedge on Strensall Road.”

A spokesperson for Earswick Parish Council said: “Earswick Parish Council has confirmed to City of York Council that the hedge on Strensall Road, Earswick will not be removed but will be given a hard cut back.

“Discussions are continuing regarding the future maintenance of the hedge.”