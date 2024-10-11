The Newcastle-based Inn Collection Group operates hotels including the Harrogate Inn, Knaresborough Inn, The Ripon Inn, Northallerton Inn, the Black Swan at Helmsley and the Dean Court in York.

The hotel operator says would-be guests can imagine roaring fires, festive cheer, delicious food—and, of course, not having to lift a finger.

From £599 for two, the package includes a 3-night stay over the 24th-27th December at one of its inns.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Breakfast is included each morning, alongside dinner on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day(3), and Christmas Day, with an evening buffet too.

The Inn Collection is also launching its ‘Christmas Fayre’ menu in November, featuring dishes such as venison cottage pie, cauliflower satay steak, and roast turkey with all the trimmings.

Diners who have booked their Christmas Fayre dinner can also stay the night for £30 at select inns, including breakfast.

For the children, breakfast and lunch with Santa is available across the inns in December, with all children getting a gift.

In addition, there is a New Year’s Getaway from £449 for two people, featuring a three-course dinner with live entertainment on New Year’s Eve. They can then choose from an extra night with dinner included on either side.

For details or to book, go to: The Inn Collection Group | Book Direct for Best Price | Pubs