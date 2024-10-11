A MAN has been injured after being pushed off his bike by someone in a moving vehicle in a North Yorkshire town.
The county's police are investigating after a man broke his arm after being pushed off his bike in the Selby village of Burn.
A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information about an assault that occurred in the Burn area of Selby.
"It happened on Wednesday, October 2 at about 8.40pm in Common Lane.
"A passenger of a moving vehicle pushed a cyclist off their bike.
"The victim, a man in his 50s, required hospital treatment and has fractures to his arm as a result of the incident.
"We’re particularly appealing for information about the vehicle involved, which is described as a medium-sized hatchback car.
"We urge the driver of this vehicle to come forwards to the police and provide any information which may assist our investigation.
"Please email freya.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1637 Smith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240181526 when passing on information.
