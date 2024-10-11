MANY night owls caught a colourful display of the Northern Lights over York overnight - but these photos takes some beating.

They show the beautiful colours of the Aurora Borealis above Clifford's Tower, one of the city's best loved and most famous landmarks.

The photo was taken by Hayley Pugh, a member of The Press Camera Club on Facebook.

Aurora over Clifford's Tower in York on October 10 2024 by Hayley Pugh

She is just one of many Camera Club members and Press readers who have been sharing their photos of the incredible display overnight from Thursday to Friday.

It was reckoned to be one of the strongest displays of the lights in the city - and hundreds of people saw them and took photos.

---

The lights, or Aurora Borealis, appear when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the sun.

The lights are a series of colourful hues that appear in the sky as swirls, streamers, or curtains. They can be green, blue, pink, or violet.

The most impressive auroras occur when the Sun emits really large clouds of particles called "coronal mass ejections".

The Northern Lights have been seen all across the UK in 2024 - there was a very strong display in York in May, which many readers caught on camera.

Often the lights are only visible through a camera lens, however on Thursday, they could be seen with the naked eye, albeit less intensely.

The increase in visibility over UK skies this year is thanks to the biggest geomagnetic storm since 2003, according to Sean Elvidge, a professor in space environment at the University of Birmingham.

The 2024 storm has been so powerful that, as well as lighting up the night sky, it interfered with satellites and power grids around the world.



