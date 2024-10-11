Part two of the event opened on Thursday (October 10) and will come to a close on Monday.

Designers, models, stylists and photographers will join forces for a collection of runways and fashion displays, hoping to show off Yorkshire’s talent.

The crowd take photographs during a previous York Fashion Week (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative) The five-day event will feature designs by students, graduates and independents. This will include ethical vintage collections, jewellery and pop-up shops for designer pieces.

Models, meanwhile, will literally bring shop fronts to life – by modelling garments in windows across the city centre.

A first for this season is a dedicated menswear showcase at the Hooting Owl Distillery, in Rougier Street, on Sunday, showcasing garments from Master Debonair and Mallin & Son.

This year's York Fashion Week features a dedicated menswear showcase (Image: Supplied) Students and graduates are in the spotlight on Saturday for a runway show at the Art Gallery.

Saturday’s show will be presented by the fashion week’s ambassador Tendai Murairwa, from Teestyletribe who appeared on ITV’s show M&S: Dress the Nation.

Tendai will introduce a series of creative collections from aspiring designers.

This year's York Fashion Week is sponsored by Cresci Pizzeria, in Piccadilly (Image: Supplied) She will also show off some of her own pieces at an in-store event at Palenque Jewellery, in Low Petergate, today (Friday, October 11).

Elsewhere today, preloved pieces from over 100 designers – Chanel, Gucci, Mulberry, Louis Vuitton – are on show at the Designer Exchange at Impossible York, in St Helen’s Square. There will also be an opportunity to shop the Designer Exchange pop-up store, in The Impossible York’s tearoom.

Tendai Murairwa, York Fashion Week ambassador (Image: Supplied) In Bishopthorpe Road, Rae & Rae Opticians will host a sustainable eyewear show today, displaying a collection of eco-conscious brands with an exclusive 'design your own frame' experience. The team will also unveil the collaboration with York artist, Lincoln Lightfoot, featuring limited edition frames.

Nicky Hayer, the event’s creative director, said it is important for the fashion week to keep developing and reaching new audiences, adding: “This feels like a fantastic step forward for us.

“We’ve got some really exciting new brands and designers involved this season, and it’s fantastic to see that the demand for a menswear show was there too.”

York Fashion Week launched in 2018 and later took a two-year break due to Covid.

It has been the first to host runway shows in York landmarks like the Art Gallery and Guildhall.

The spotlight will be put on menswear at a showcase on Sunday (Image: Supplied)

In previous years, it has worked with brands like, the Leeds branches of Rolls Royce and Louis Vuitton, and welcomed guests from as far as China to the events.

For more information and tickets to York Fashion Week, visit: www.yorkfashionweek.com