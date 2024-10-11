Stuart Wade of Boroughbridge is now owner of The Blue Bell in Arkendale, which has re-opened after a revamp, with furnishings and interior design done by his wife Susan Winder.

It adds to Stuart’s three pubs in Boroughbridge- the Tapp on the Tutt, Grantham Arms and the Fox and Hounds.

Stuart told the Press: “The Blue Bell is a beautifully appointed North Yorkshire village inn that has so much untapped potential and the opportunity was presented to me from the operating company West Park Inns, whom I purchased the Grantham Arms, Boroughbridge, from.”

Working with his preferred local brewers, he plans to offer up to four cask ales from Rudgate Brewery, Theakston’s and Timothy Taylor with others in rotation.

Stuart said: “We have a fabulous portfolio of breweries at the Tap on the Tutt in Boroughbridge so will be tapping into them! As with the rest of our venues we want to be cask marque accredited.”

“The plan is to take the already well-appointed pub and put the finishing touches to the decor, with new signage and branding, changes to the interior colours, addition of fine furniture and most importantly, get the fires going!

“The team have a smart uniform to wear. We are tidying up the loose ends to make the customer journey a better experience. We want to give the Blue Bell a true country feel.”

The Blue Bell in Arkendale (Image: Pic supplied)

The food promises to reflect the local area, with a focus on seasonality.

Stuart says he has recruited “an abundance of talent” for the kitchen.

Joe Hepworth is heading up the team as executive head Chef. Joe was previously with Anthony's in Leeds, his own venue Hepworths in Leeds, Swinton Park, and Stuart’s own Grantham Arms.

There is also Charlie Smith, who has worked with the Tommy Banks emporium and was head chef at the Abbey Inn, Byland.

Charlie joins in a support role for Joe and adds to the inherited chefs Anthony Banks and Alistair McAvoy.

Whilst Stuart’s other pubs have gained a reputation for good food, the Blue Bell aims to be more of a destination.

Stuart Wade with Assistant Manager Harvey York (Image: Pic supplied)

He said: “We must be well organised and prepared. Our offer must meet the expectations of the local community as well as those who make the effort to travel. We see what has happened locally with other venues and we want to ensure we are here for the long term and really build a great reputation to carry us through.”

“Sunday lunch has never been so good.”

The pub also offers four en-suite bedrooms, plus a two-bed holiday let/ AirBnB.

As for whether Stuart expands his empire further, he says he will get through the winter and ensure everything is in order before contemplating a next move.

He added: “We are genuinely looking forward to meeting all our guests and realising the full potential of the Blue Bell and adding another great venue to North Yorkshire’s collection.”