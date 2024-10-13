I'VE always looked forward to Emma Clayton's articles and this week has been no exception ('Wish you were here ..? No thanks', the Press, October 10 ).

The article on 'it's that time of year ... call spiderwoman' was exceptional funny and yet had its serious points.

Unless allergic to insects stings, insects don't offer much danger to people. It always makes me laugh seeing individuals running around panicking at the sight of a bee, wasp or spider.

As for Emma's fear of 'slimy slugs', I'm always pleased that it's only a slug I've stood on - that's a lot better than it being dog poo.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

