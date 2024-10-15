Council figures show that that just over 55 per cent of eligible households subscribed to the scheme launched on August 5, which will cost up to £46.50 for one bin in a financial year.

The figures also show the take up by ‘ward’ and splits out those who subscribe under Council Tax Support subscription discounts.

The scheme has been the subject of a row between the Labour led administration and York Liberal Democrats since it was first proposed.

James Gilchrist, director of environment, transport and planning at the council, said: “Earlier this year, we identified that sign up rates would be between 25 per cent and 55 per cent of eligible properties and therefore budgeted for additional income based on a sign-up rate of 35 per cent.

“This figure was based on the experience of the many other councils which charge for the collection of garden waste.

“The current sign-up rate is over 55 per cent of the eligible properties, with over 80 per cent of these choosing to sign up via our online portal.

“Our sign-up rate is among the highest in the region and as a result, we expect income from the scheme to exceed what has been budgeted for.

“The additional income will be reflected in next year’s budget when it is considered by full council and will reduce the number of cuts that have to be made to balance the budget.

“Budget decisions for the year ahead and how the budget is balanced are of course a matter for full council to determine.

“The decision to match neighbouring authorities and close the household waste and recycling centres on a Wednesday helped balance last year’s budget.

“For those who choose not to take part in the subscription scheme, you can compost at home – discounted compost bins are available to buy from our household waste and recycling centres – or you can take your garden waste to one of these centres free of charge.

“Thursday remains our busiest day at these sites, so we’re advising people to try and visit on other days.”