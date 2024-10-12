The not-for-profit housing and care provider, which supports older people, was recognised for its commitment to animal welfare.

Anchor was the first national housing provider to achieve platinum status in 2023, after five years of gold awards.

The RSPCA PawPrints awards celebrate local authorities and public bodies for their work in animal welfare across England and Wales.

Anchor's Pet of the Month winner: Maple (Image: Anchor)

Anchor's research in 2020 revealed the significant role pets play in the lives of older people, with 24 per cent relying on their pets for companionship.

The research also found that 64 per cent of older people said having a pet reduced feelings of loneliness, while 39 per cent said pets helped ease anxiety.

Anchor's chief executive, Sarah Jones, said: "I'm delighted that Anchor has achieved platinum status in the RSPCA PawPrints Awards for a second year.

"This is a great honour and recognises our ongoing commitment and dedication to supporting pet ownership at our locations."

Lee Gingell, public affairs manager at the RSPCA, said: "We are thrilled to recognise Anchor with the RSPCA’s Housing (Platinum) PawPrints Award.

"Their commitment to animal welfare is truly commendable and reflects the high standards that the PawPrints awards aim to celebrate."