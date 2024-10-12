WE were promised by the Labour government that they would build 1.5 million houses during their time in power.

This task was given to Angela Rayner so could she inform the public as to where her achievements are up to.

With a quick calculation, the number of houses built or under construction at this point in time should be 66,000 - can she inform the public that she has met this target yet?

I only hope she does not use the same abacus as Rachel Reeves because her calculations seem way out of proportion - or are there a few beads missing on her calculator.

T J Ryder,

Acomb, York

Weather warnings

THE media has been full of stories about the terrible weather and the aftermaths of hurricane Milton now effecting Florida in America. This hurricane brought winds of up to 125 mph (200 kph) and a tidal surge of up to 15ft and devastation to the coastal areas across Florida.

The category three storm caused more than 7.2 million people to be evacuated.

Viewing the rampage of destruction with buildings and infrastructure, nature is all powerful and we are just bit players in nature's bigger game.

But in watching the mayhem unfolding you can see how the palm-trees bend with the winds, how nature has adapted to the weather and within weeks the birds and wildlife will return.

We like nature will have to adapt to the conditions.

In York we have always had flooding so we build the barriers higher, we build on floodplains and protect them with barriers.

The flooding has to go somewhere, but so long as it's downstream it's not our problem.

We must adapt to nature simply because if we are stupid enough to fight it we will surely eventually be beaten.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

Importing fuel from abroad is costly

WE no longer mine coal, extract gas or oil, vital resources in providing electricity, just so Labour can boast Britain is a leading world campaigner in search of net zero.

Wonderful in theory but in practice extremely costly to taxpayers who have to bear the huge costs of importing from abroad what we are capable of providing ourselves at far cheaper cost, purely to satisfy politicians with overblown woke inspired egos.

Will common sense ever return when life changing decisions are made by governments.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park, Selby

