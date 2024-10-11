The Heineken-owned Spotted Ox in Tockwith will close at the end of Sunday service and will re-open in early November with six new jobs created.

The revamp follows pub landlord Alex O’Dell taking on the lease of the pub, which is part of Star Pubs.

Alex, who also manages The Ship Inn at Aldborough and The Old Black Swan in Bedale, has been running the Spotted Ox on a temporary basis since August 2023.

Star Pubs says during his time behind the bar he has transformed the pub’s fortunes, doubling trade on the back of introducing food, coffee and live entertainment, and creating eight new jobs.

Alex said: “When I took over The Spotted Ox as a temporary manager, it was very quiet and little used. It is now the beating heart of village life. We are open every lunch and evening for food, except Mondays. Dominoes, Darts, Cricket and football teams are all based here and shove-ha'penny is played too. We also show live Sky Sports & TNT Sports, host regular quizzes and live music and are popular with local shoots.”

Alex outside the Spotted Ox (Image: Pic supplied)

“The pub is tired looking and in need of some TLC. I have made some improvements already, but the investment will take The Spotted Ox to the next level, improving the ambience for our many regulars and visitors whilst retaining its traditional character.

“I shall also be opening the newly decorated Forge Coffee Shop & Tea Room soon after the pub reopens, which as well as serving teas and coffees will be used to host village events.”

Outside, the Spotted Ox will be completely overhauled, redecorated in a smart chalky grey with darker grey windows and new signage and lighting. A timber pergola will be added to the side of the pub with festoon style lighting, providing an alfresco eating and dining space for 12.

The re-landscaped garden has further seating for 100 on new garden furniture as well as a giant chess set. The newly created “Forge Coffee Shop & Tea Room” will also have seating for 40+ and open direct onto the beer garden.

The Spotted Ox (Image: Pic supplied)

Inside, Star Pubs say the dated interior will be given a smarter, lighter look and feel, with country fabrics. A new log-burning stove will be installed and the toilets will be upgraded.

The menu will continue to offer pub classics, locally-sourced where possible, including Sunday lunch and the pub’s signature homemade pies – Chicken, Leek & Bacon, Steak & Guinness, Minted Lamb and Homity (V) – and its buttermilk chicken burgers, Parmos as well as specials.

The drinks include five cask ales, a wide selection of gins and barista style coffee using locally roasted Dancing Goat coffee beans.

Star Pubs Area Manager, Simon Whiter, said: “Alex has immersed himself in village life and has been welcomed with open arms by the community. Having been in the Armed Forces and worked as a Savoy chef, Alex is the perfect licensee for The Spotted Ox. He has a real passion for quality and great organisational skills.

“The refurbishment will take The Spotted Ox up a notch – in keeping with the improved service - but retain its character. I wish Alex, his team and the customers of The Spotted Ox many happy days ahead.”