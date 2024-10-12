The Mount girls’ football teams across the senior school now have their own branded football strip thanks to a donation of 22 kits and two goal-keeper outfits from vintage sports clothing and cosmetics shop owner, James Humphrey from Lehi James in Little Stonegate.

James approached the school because he had heard that we were committed to offering opportunities to play football to our senior girls but that they were currently playing in skorts, neither practical nor professional.

Now their excellent skills on the field are matched with an excellent Mount football strip.

James said: “At Lehi James, being local, we always are looking for opportunities to help young people in York.

"We heard about the girls’ teams starting up at The Mount and wanted to support them in their pursuit of being a serious football team. Every football team needs a kit they can wear with pride, with the school logo on it as something to work towards.

"I know the girls will enjoy wearing the new kit and hopefully do very well, future Lionesses maybe? Football unites everybody. Being on the grass, playing the game is what it is all about. I’m proud to be part of the growth of women’s football locally, recently having had a daughter myself.”

The strip had its first outings recently when Year 7 played in an under-13s tournament at Bootham and Year 10 played against Tadcaster Grammar.

One Year 10, pupil said: “Lehi James is very kind to sponsor us. We feel so professional already.”

Director of Sport, Fiona Newman, said: “We extend our huge thanks to James from Lehi James. The timing is perfect as we expand opportunities to both train and play matches, and our girls are getting really good. Participation is key at The Mount so having this many kits means lots of our girls will get to benefit. This will give pupils further confidence to excel on the field whilst enjoying themselves and keeping fit."

The Mount Year 10 football team with James Humphrey, Fiona Newman, director of sport, and sports teacher, Nicole Marshall (Image: Supplied)