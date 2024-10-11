The founding member of the Manchester greats got to grips with opening New Order numbers - including Procession - before delving into Ceremony, the first single by the band after the death of Joy Division singer Ian Curtis at just 23 which meant they changed name and line-up.

As Hooky danced through the piercing bass line, the drums kicked in and powered through the arena.

It wasn’t the liveliest crowd but the song managed to get them moving nonetheless.

The band delivered hit after hit by New Order, without missing a beat.

Peter Hook at York Barbican (Image: Dave Lawrence) Forty-two years after it was released, Temptation felt as youthful as ever with its blend of electronic drums and keyboards with not one, but two gritty bass guitars.

The ferociousness of Hooky’s bass work was put on show during an extended version of the Perfect Kiss. With the instrument strung below his waist in his signature cowboy gunslinger style, he reached further and further up the fretboard to deliver what is surely one of his best riffs to date against a menacing drumbeat.

No New Order set would be complete without Blue Monday. And York was no exception. In fact, Michael Johnson, the engineer for the track that became the biggest selling UK 12-inch single ever, was even sitting in the Barbican’s balcony watching.

"How does it feel?” Hooky asked, leading the charge for a crowd sing along in amongst the dazzling strobe lights.

They closed out the 'New Order half’ with the Age of Consent and True Faith - songs that have gripped generations of music fans and continue to do so.

And the band did them justice - in fact, it was almost comical how tight they were, looking effortless as they played.

Hooky dipped into vocals before disappearing to a side of the stage - that he earlier joked was too big - to solo on his bass, crouching to the floor and almost immersing himself in the crowd as he did.

After leaving New Order in 2007, the 68-year-old looked like he was on a world victory lap rather than performing a tribute act to his younger days.

Hooky goes back to roots for Joy Division epic

They returned for the ‘Joy Division half' after a quick break - and it was like they were a new band.

Now, punky, gritty, raw - stepping up to the enormous task of replicating Joy Division.

Some of the band's magic can never truly be replicated - the great stage presence and voice that was Ian Curtis for one - but this felt like a celebration of what Joy Division meant to those in the crowd, many of whom had pulled out their old Unknown Pleasures t-shirts for the occasion.

Peter Hook at York Barbican (Image: Dave Lawrence) Unknown Pleasures album opener Disorder went down a storm, as did She’s Lost Control and Dead Souls.

The harsh punk sound came through perfectly on Warsaw, as did the industrial sounding Digital.

Roaring drums sent the band racing for Shadowplay and Transmission.

There was only ever one way for Hooky and the gang to say goodbye.

And that was with Love Will Tear Us Apart, sending the crowd into a final flurry before Hooky tore off his t-shirt, threw it into the crowd - and bowed out.