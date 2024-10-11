With a wide range of permanent store positions available, Aldi is seeking team members to help replenish stock, assist customers and maintain its high standards of service during the festive period and beyond.

Roles on offer include Store Assistants, managerial positions, and cleaners.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi remains the best in the industry at £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25. Aldi is also the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: "Our mission is to make affordable, high-quality food accessible to everyone, and that is even more important at this time of year.

"Our colleagues are essential to ensuring Aldi shoppers have a great experience in store, and we’re once again closing our stores on Boxing Day to give them a well-deserved break as a thank you for their dedication."

Morrisons Christmas jobs available

Morrisons are also looking for new members of staff for the Christmas period.

The supermarket is looking for applicants to join their team who are friendly and want to help give their customers the best experience during this special time of year.

Colleagues at Morrisons will benefit from a 15% staff discount card as well as a 10% discount card for a friend or family member.

You can apply for a role at Morrisons via the supermarket's website, where you can select the role to find out more information.

Discussing the Christmas recruitment drive, Clare Grainger - Group People Director at Morrisons, said: “As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, we’re looking for up to 3,000 additional colleagues to join our talented teams.

"We are looking forward to welcoming these new colleagues who will have a key role in creating and delivering products to make our customer's celebrations special.

"There are lots of opportunities all across the UK to join us with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”