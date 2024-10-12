The Verbena Spa team at the Feversham Arms Hotel in Helmsley won the 'Spa Team of the Year' award at the North-East Beauty Industry Awards 2024.

The team received their award at the event, held at Newcastle's County Hotel at Gosforth Park, after beating other top hotel spa nominees.

The North-East Awards, now in their sixth year, are part of a national celebration of spa and beauty professional excellence, with awards for various regions across the UK.

The award is even more meaningful to the team as it relies solely on the public vote, not being an award that the hotel can enter of its own accord.

Kelly Nicholson, Verbena Spa's manager, said: "I am really proud of our team, we were pitched against some strong contenders and our leading competitors in the hotel spa industry – so it was amazing to win, and an accolade that each and every one of the team has personally contributed to.

"I would also love to take this opportunity to also thank our loyal spa guests who took the time to vote for us, some of whom are regulars from our local area, as well as some who are regular tourists to Helmsley and the surrounding area."

Ingo Wiangke, general manager of the Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa, added: "In my experience, I’ve always felt that what really gives a hotel – and spa of course – that special ‘stand out’ factor for achieving excellence is its people - and winning this award really backs up that observation.

"I would like to express my personal thanks to Kelly, who has worked so hard to create a loyal team around her.

"The dedication is clear to see, from both Kelly as a manager and her fabulous team."

Following on from this success and another award achieved, Verbena Spa is now a contender for the first North England Hair and Beauty Awards for ‘Spa of the Year’, which is to be held at the Manchester Marriott Victoria and Albert Hotel on Sunday, November 3.

Verbena Spa was created in 2008, as an integral part of the Feversham Arms Hotel, setting the bar for many of its competitors to also create 'world-class' destination spas as part of their leisure offering.