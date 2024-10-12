Postal votes must be received by Wednesday, October 16 to be counted before we crown the winner in the week commencing October 21.

Over the past two weeks, we have told the stories behind each of the ten nominees put forward by our readers.

Megan Marginson explained how grateful she’d been to colleague Hannah Liddle, who had been ‘pretty much the running behind everything’ at Sunshine and the Beauty Within in Micklegate, especially since Megan took new ownership of the business at the end of September from Ray and Michelle Neal.

Megan Marginson in the Micklegate salon (Image: Kevin Glenton) Saskia Fenwick of Saskia and Co told us she is planning to set up an academy in the salon in Colliergate, which she said has grown to be ‘the perfect salon’ in the three years it’s been in business and how many compliments the business gets on the minimal clean aesthetic with treatments under one roof.

The interior of Saskia and Co in Colliergate (Image: Supplied) Jacqueline Brown, owner of Gloots Face and Body Therapies, told us how she had made a quick decision to move her salon from the centre of York to Haxby during the pandemic and it has continued to ‘grow rapidly’ from the new home.

Jacqueline Brown (r) with new member of staff Kayleigh Bradley at the Haxby salon (Image: Supplied)

Co-founder of Bird House Hair and Beauty Steph Whitaker explained how ‘good it was to be nominated’ for the beauty salon in Gillygate after the hair salon in the same premises which shares clients took The Press’ Best Hairdresser or Barber 2024 award earlier this summer.

The interior of the beauty room in Bird House Hair and Beauty (Image: Supplied)

Milly Mason spoke to us about how in eight years her business, Milly’s Beauty Bar, has grown from just two in the front part of the Huntington Road premises to now being up to a combination of eight staff on full and part-time hours.

Milly's Beauty Bar in Huntington Road (Image: Supplied) New Earswick salon owner Karla Capes said she’d won UK awards for Lasting Impressions Beauty and Aesthetics before but how ‘it means more’ to be nominated by ‘clients who come back to see you and buy your products from within your own community.’

Karla Capes, owner of Lasting Impressions Beauty and Aesthetics (Image: Supplied) In Fulford, apprentice-turned-owner of You Little Beauty salon in Main Street Drew Dixon said it was ‘truly an incredible feeling to be nominated’ and how proud of the recognition the salon was receiving for all of the staff’s hard work by their ‘amazing clients.’

Drew Dixon (third right) and the team at You Little Beauty (Image: Supplied) Shabby to Chic’s manager, Katie Milner, told The Press how their Acomb salon in Front Street was now ‘more than’ double the size since they started their business over ten years ago and how the premises hit one of her ‘goals’ as clients can choose a ‘top to toe’ service under one roof.

Shabby to Chic manager Katie Milner (centre) with colleagues at Shabby to Chic in Acomb (Image: Supplied) Jodie Bailey owns and runs Jodie Bailey Lashes and Beauty in Layerthorpe, and said when starting out in the industry 11 years ago she never thought she’s own her ‘own little place’ and how the nomination made her realise how far she’d come.

Jodie Bailey and the interior of the salon in Layerthorpe (Image: Supplied) Laura Tyssen, owner of Skinotive Studio told The Press how it was ‘such a nice feeling’ to be nominated and ‘it makes me think I’m in the right place, and we’re doing well’ and described how rewarding it felt to get recommendations from her clients to new customers.

Laura Tyssen (Image: @maidofmemories__)