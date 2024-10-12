Today (October 12) is the final day that voting slips will be printed in The Press for our Best Beauty Salon competition.
Postal votes must be received by Wednesday, October 16 to be counted before we crown the winner in the week commencing October 21.
Over the past two weeks, we have told the stories behind each of the ten nominees put forward by our readers.
Megan Marginson explained how grateful she’d been to colleague Hannah Liddle, who had been ‘pretty much the running behind everything’ at Sunshine and the Beauty Within in Micklegate, especially since Megan took new ownership of the business at the end of September from Ray and Michelle Neal.
Saskia and Co told us she is planning to set up an academy in the salon in Colliergate, which she said has grown to be ‘the perfect salon’ in the three years it’s been in business and how many compliments the business gets on the minimal clean aesthetic with treatments under one roof.Saskia Fenwick of
Gloots Face and Body Therapies, told us how she had made a quick decision to move her salon from the centre of York to Haxby during the pandemic and it has continued to ‘grow rapidly’ from the new home.Jacqueline Brown, owner of
Co-founder of Bird House Hair and Beauty Steph Whitaker explained how ‘good it was to be nominated’ for the beauty salon in Gillygate after the hair salon in the same premises which shares clients took The Press’ Best Hairdresser or Barber 2024 award earlier this summer.
Milly Mason spoke to us about how in eight years her business, Milly’s Beauty Bar, has grown from just two in the front part of the Huntington Road premises to now being up to a combination of eight staff on full and part-time hours.
Lasting Impressions Beauty and Aesthetics before but how ‘it means more’ to be nominated by ‘clients who come back to see you and buy your products from within your own community.’New Earswick salon owner Karla Capes said she’d won UK awards for
You Little Beauty salon in Main Street Drew Dixon said it was ‘truly an incredible feeling to be nominated’ and how proud of the recognition the salon was receiving for all of the staff’s hard work by their ‘amazing clients.’In Fulford, apprentice-turned-owner of
Shabby to Chic’s manager, Katie Milner, told The Press how their Acomb salon in Front Street was now ‘more than’ double the size since they started their business over ten years ago and how the premises hit one of her ‘goals’ as clients can choose a ‘top to toe’ service under one roof.
Jodie Bailey Lashes and Beauty in Layerthorpe, and said when starting out in the industry 11 years ago she never thought she’s own her ‘own little place’ and how the nomination made her realise how far she’d come.Jodie Bailey owns and runs
Skinotive Studio told The Press how it was ‘such a nice feeling’ to be nominated and ‘it makes me think I’m in the right place, and we’re doing well’ and described how rewarding it felt to get recommendations from her clients to new customers.Laura Tyssen, owner of
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here